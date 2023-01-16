Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

