Comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 Novavax 2 1 4 0 2.29

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.72%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $104.63, suggesting a potential upside of 751.30%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 9.21 -$207.28 million ($1.56) -6.37 Novavax $1.15 billion 0.84 -$1.74 billion ($17.30) -0.71

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -131.81% -40.95% -25.51% Novavax -71.59% N/A -51.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.