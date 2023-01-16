EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

