Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $43.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Arcellx stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,569 shares of company stock worth $471,004. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

