a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $3.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,695 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

