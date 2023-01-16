Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $920.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CLPBY opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

