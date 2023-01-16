JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS opened at €59.70 ($64.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.84. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of €59.12 ($63.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

