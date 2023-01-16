Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price at $112.60

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,482.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

