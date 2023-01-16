Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cutera stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cutera has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 58.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

