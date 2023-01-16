Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($89.25) to €92.00 ($98.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Nexans Stock Up 10.2 %

NXPRF stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $101.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

