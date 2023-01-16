Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,482.50 ($18.06).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,206. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.80. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,591 ($19.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
