Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,482.50 ($18.06).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,206. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.80. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,591 ($19.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 22.30 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

