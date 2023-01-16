Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,146.67.

CBGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBGPY stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

