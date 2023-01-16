Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $28.32

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.60 ($31.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

FRRVY stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

