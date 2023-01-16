Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.03.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €19.10 ($20.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

