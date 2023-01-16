Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Renasant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

