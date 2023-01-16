Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $79.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

IMCR stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 59.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

