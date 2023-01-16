The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 850 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.75) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.28) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

ASC stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 711.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.23.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

