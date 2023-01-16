Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at €42.59 ($45.80) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.35.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

