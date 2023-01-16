Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($124.73) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($124.73) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of EPA DG opened at €101.38 ($109.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €96.03 and a 200-day moving average of €91.86. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($95.48).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

