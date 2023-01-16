UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

