Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

