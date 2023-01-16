Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organigram (OGI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.