Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Organigram during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Organigram during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Organigram by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

