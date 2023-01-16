Barclays Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $177.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.