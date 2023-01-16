Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.25.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.