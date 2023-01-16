Analyzing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SmartFinancial and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 21.36% 9.30% 0.83% Camden National 30.39% 13.22% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $149.18 million 3.11 $34.79 million $2.18 12.59 Camden National $198.22 million 3.11 $69.01 million $4.23 10.01

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment consists of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment provides direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

