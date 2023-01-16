SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $350.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

SBA Communications stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.29. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

