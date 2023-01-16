Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) vs. CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Head to Head Review

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.98 $300,000.00 $0.27 82.85 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

