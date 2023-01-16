Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.57 $221.20 million ($0.39) -12.15 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.03

Analyst Recommendations

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 4 5 0 2.56 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -15.09% 4.34% 2.59% Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

