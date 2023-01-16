Comparing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares Apyx Medical and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $48.52 million 1.85 -$15.17 million ($0.56) -4.62 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$16.53 million ($2.58) -1.83

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -39.28% -39.82% -31.06% enVVeno Medical N/A -56.38% -53.02%

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market. It also develops, manufactures, and sells disposable hand pieces, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



