Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Financial Contrast

Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 65.94 -$7.27 million ($1.25) -2.22

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41% Lexaria Bioscience -2,839.84% -74.11% -72.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Khosla Ventures Acquisition beats Lexaria Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that improves the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lowers overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. Its DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and various cannabinoids. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 27 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

