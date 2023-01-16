Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head to Head Analysis

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 AppLovin 1 6 9 0 2.50

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 135.21%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $35.27, indicating a potential upside of 226.24%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blend Labs and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.48 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.47 AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.44 $35.45 million ($0.23) -47.00

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68%

Summary

AppLovin beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

