Brookfield (NYSE:BN) & Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.74 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.36 Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield and Gyrodyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Brookfield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

