Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $37.05

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.05.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Li Auto Stock Performance
LI stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.64. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.