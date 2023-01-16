Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $37.05

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.64. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 205.6% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.