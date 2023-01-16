Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $37.05

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LI stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.64. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 205.6% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

