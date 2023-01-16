Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Target Price at $13.67

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

