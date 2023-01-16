Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.49 on Friday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

