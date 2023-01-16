Contrasting iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iEntertainment Network and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareCloud $139.60 million 0.34 $2.84 million ($0.45) -6.96

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A CareCloud 3.20% 4.54% 3.33%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares iEntertainment Network and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 208.84%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats iEntertainment Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

