Financial Survey: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) vs. AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and AxoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.55 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24 AxoGen $127.36 million 3.53 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -15.62

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% AxoGen -21.51% -18.09% -9.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 398.96%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than AxoGen.

Summary

AxoGen beats Hyperfine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.