Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

