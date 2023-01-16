Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$26.17

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.