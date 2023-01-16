Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.