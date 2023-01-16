Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $121.71

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.