LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.8 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

