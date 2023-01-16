Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $38.00

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Recommended Stories

