Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport Stock Down 2.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Matterport by 404.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

