Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target at $109.75

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($130.11) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($130.11) to €128.00 ($137.63) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

