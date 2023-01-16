Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $192.14

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

