Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,239.17 ($15.10).

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,275 ($15.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,750.50 ($21.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,815 ($22.11). The company has a market capitalization of £17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,473.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,245.82.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

