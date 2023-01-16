Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $1.70

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

loanDepot Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.26 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. Analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $143,901.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,431.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $143,901.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,431.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,495,299 shares of company stock worth $2,336,901. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

