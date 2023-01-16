Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.