Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$19.83

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.08. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.